Semi and snow plow collide in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A semi and a snow plow collided in Freeborn County Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place at around 3 pm on Interstate 35 in Albert Lea Township.

The semi driven by 31-year-old Dilshod Shakirdjano Shermatov of Hollywood, Florida was southbound and exiting onto Highway 65. The snow plow driven by 51-year-old Todd Charles Stadheim of Albert Lea turned onto Highway 65 from County Road 84, stopped on the shoulder and then went into reverse to get back onto 84 and remove snow.

That’s when the semi and snow plow collided.

Shermatov suffered a non-life threatening injury. Stadheim was apparently uninjured.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.