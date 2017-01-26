The day in the life of a private snow plower

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nate Hummel has been out since 1 a.m. Thursday morning working to clear parking lots. He’s still recovering from a long day of plowing on Wednesday.

“16 to 18 hours and trying to just keep up with the storm,” Hummel said. “Trying to keep all the businesses open and it seems like you finish one and go to another one and then you have to come back and do the other one again because you have another round of snow in there.”

After several years on the job he and his co-workers have gotten used to the grueling hours.

“We just know when the storms coming we’re going to have a long couple days for sure,” Hummel said.

But it’s still hard to keep up, especially when the snow keeps falling and the wind starts blowing.

“Out early this morning to clean up after cars moved after the wind’s blowing stuff a little bit,” he said.

Hummel’s crew is contracted to clear big parking lots at businesses like Hy-Vee, Alliant Energy and several churches.

“It was really hard to keep up with it when you have several accounts and trying to keep everybody happy,” he said.

And even though the days are long and repetitive, Hummel says there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It wears on you a little bit but it isn’t too bad especially when the weekend’s coming,” he said.