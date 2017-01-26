Thin blue line support

MASON CITY, Iowa – Local law enforcement and deputies are invited to come into Art on the Plaza to check out some artwork and take some home.

Those at the shop came up with the idea four months ago, from stationary to coasters, local artists painted and put together this artwork to show support for those wearing the badge. Their hope is that those who put their lives on the line every day walk in and take home a piece of art for free.

“Not enough credit is given to our law enforcement, so this is just one thing we can do to promote how we feel about them,” JoAnne Willemsen, one of the working artists, said.

Mason City Police and Cerro Gordo County Deputies have until the end of the month to stop in.