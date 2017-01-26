Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos and Berry & Flax Smoothie

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Serves 2.

All you need:

1 tbsp Hy-Vee Select extra-virgin olive oil

6 medium tomatillos (about 8 oz), husked, rinsed and coarsely chopped

¼ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 Hy-Vee large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ tsp ground pepper

1/8 tsp salt

4 small (4- to 5-inch) corn or whole wheat tortillas, warmed

¼ cup crumbled queso blanco or feta cheese

All you do:

1. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomatillos, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until most of the liquid from the tomatillos is evaporated, 8 to 12 minutes.

2. Add eggs, pepper and salt and cook, stirring, until the eggs are just set, 2 to 3 minutes more. Divide the scrambled eggs among the tortillas and sprinkle with cheese.

3. To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on HIGH for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300 degrees until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes.

Source: adapted from EatingWell, Inc.

Berry & Flax Smoothie

Serves 1. (1 cup)

All you need:

1 cup Hy-Vee frozen mixed berries

1 cup baby spinach

½ cup Hy-Vee plain or vanilla nonfat yogurt

1 teaspoon flaxseed oil

All you do:

1. Blend berries, spinach, yogurt and flaxseed oil in a blender until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides and stir as needed. May need to add water or other liquid to blend.

Source: adapted from EatingWell, Inc.