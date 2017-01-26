United Way gets a big boost from Hormel workers

AUSTIN, Minn. – Employees at Hormel Foods have donated $135,672 to the United Way of Mower County.

The money was raised during the annual fundraising campaign and the United Way says it will account for over 10% of the projected need in the county.

“The employees at the Hormel Plant have been very active and consistent supporters of our programming.” said Diane Baker, Executive Director of the United Way of Mower County.  “Their contributions have had, and will continue to have, a profound impact on our community,” said Baker, “we are very appreciative for everyone who helps us do the work that we do.”

“Thanks to all who contributed and supported the cause. The results of the campaign truly speaks about the caring, compassionate employees we have and the culture of the Austin Plant,” said Campaign Coordinator, Steven Salinas, Sliced Smoked Meats/Pulled Pork Supervisor.

