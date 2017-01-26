“Where do we go from here?”

MASON CITY, Iowa- Many people are asking themselves, “Where do we go from here?” after Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election. Now one local group is taking that question and turning it in to a slogan.

The group,”Where do we go from here” meet once a week to discuss; who they would like to see run next from the national level to the local level, making sure they have their voices heard by constructing protests.

But right now they are working on getting more people to join their group.

“What I’m doing right now it is I’m trying to recruit more people and more people are coming to every meeting more people are becoming aware,” says Tahmyrah Lytle, the group organizer. “I’m doing a lot of social media outreach trying to contact people who are important in the community like council members and other politicians.”

The group will met next week on Friday to discuss possible protest plans against the recent pipeline break in Hanlontown.

