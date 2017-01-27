Auto accident on I-35

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One person was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover on the Iowa/Minnesota border Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Wendy Jean Woodson of Albert Lea was driving north on Interstate 35 when she lost control and rolled into the median.

Woodson suffered a non-life threatening injury.  Her passenger, 36-year-old Quinten Duane Amos of Albert Lea, was unharmed.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Emmons Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident, which took place around 6:46 pm.

