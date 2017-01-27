Battle of the badges preview

Published:
battle-of-the-badges-preview-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa –   North Iowa Events Center is expected to be packed for Saturday night’s Battle of the Badges.

Police, deputies, troopers, and firefighters hit the ice to battle it out, for a good cause.  The proceeds go towards the “Make a Wish” foundation so area kids can live out their wish.

“My favorite part is probably giving the check to make a wish at the end of the night and also meeting all the Make a Wish kids,” Matt Klunder, with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Klunder says last year they raised $42,000 dollars.  This year they’re hoping for at least $40,000.  The event starts at 7:00 pm tickets are being sold at the door.

