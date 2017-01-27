Central Springs snowman contest

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – Driving into Nora Springs you won’t see just one or two snowmen; you’ll end up finding several.

Central Springs’ school nurse Kathie Lehmann came up with an idea. After building a snowman with her daughter, she thought, how fun would it be if the students would go outside to do it too, so a challenge was posted on Facebook. Kids in the district were asked to post of picture of their snowmen and whoever had the best one would win a pizza party. Nearly 30 pictures were posted, with more than 50 students participating.

“I was overwhelmed, I just love seeing the smiles on their faces, they’re so proud of each of their snowmen and each snowman is so individual,” Lehmann said.

Principal Carlson says he doesn’t know how he’s going to choose the best snowman so he plans to award all the students who participated.

If you scroll through Central Springs Facebook page you’ll find the students snowmen.