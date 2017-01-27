MASON CITY, Iowa- Friday night was more than just about basketball games and battling for a loose ball; it was about helping those fight a battle that touches far too many people, cancer.

Mason City High School Held their 9th annual Coaches vs Cancer, event to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

“Tonight is about playing for my grandma who passed away from cancer,” says Zach Henderickson, a Mason City Senior. “It means a lot to play in her honor.”

“My grandpa passed away from lung cancer back in 2013, so this game hits close to home for me,” says Haley Norcross, a Mason City Junior.

For many players like Hendrickson and Norcross, that means losing a member of their cheering squad.

“He was a big supporter,” said Norcross. Even when it got close to his end and they wheeled him in to my games, so he would still be there for them.”

“There is an increased energy in the gym, it’s a buzz I guess you could say,” says Assistant Mohawks Coach Tom Kirby. “There’s a buzz in the lobby, there’s a buzz in the gym, people come out that you don’t often see at basketball games.”

So that one day a cure can be found.

“I just remember who I’m playing for and the cause is obviously a really good one,” says Norcross.

“I just go out there, do the same routine, but remember I am playing for my grandma,” says Henderickson.