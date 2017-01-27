Covering Your Health – Local hospital responds to behavioral health crisis through telemedicine

Here’s tonight’s Covering Your Health.

An increased demand for behavioral services in our area leads a southern Minnesota medical facility to add treatment with the help of technology. Doctors are are now able to talk with patients about their behavioral health needs at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin via telemedicine. Patients who may be experiencing a behavioral crisis can have their health needs assessed right in the emergency department with this technology. Doctors say this is only a short-term solution and they say Mayo Clinic is working toward long-term options to respond to this growing need.