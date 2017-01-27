Day 3 of diesel spill clean up

WORTH Co., Iowa- Crews were out on Wheelwood Road for the third day on Friday as cleanup efforts continued.

On Wednesday authorities were alerted to a pipeline that had burst owned by Magellan Midstream Partners. The Iowa DNR reported more than 138,000 gallons of diesel had spilled shutting down the road. The Iowa DNR say no waterways have are at threat of being impacted.

Crews have been working and monitoring the break 24 hours a day since the break was discovered.

On Friday crews were still cleaning the mess and starting to plan for where they will put the contaminated soil. Those with the Iowa DNR say about an acre to an acre and a half of land was impacted by the spill.

“It’ll take a lot of work, and probably several days if not even a week to really remediate the site the way they want to,” says Jeff Vansteenburg, The DNR Field Office Supervisor. The company has a long-term plan. There’s a well that runs on the side near the pipeline. They will be monitoring that and we will be following the streams to make sure that there is an any offsite impact.”

Wheelerwood Road will remain closed from 390th Street to 410th Street. To put in perspective how large of a spill this was. The Mason city YMCA lap pool can hold 25,000 gallons of water and the Austin YMCA can hold more than 22,000 gallons. That means both pools would have overflowed.