Local church hosting prom for teens with special needs

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – It’s a right of passage for high school students. Now, an effort is underway to make sure all students can experience prom.

On Friday, February 10th, First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea will be filled with teens with special needs dancing the night away. It’s called “Night to Shine” and it’s made possible through the Tim Tebow Foundation. Volunteers are hard at work getting ready for the event.

“From the very get-go, as soon as they get here, they’re going to be showered with attention and love. It’s a dance atmosphere, there’s food, there’s just a wonderful time. Fellowship with friends and getting to know new people,” said Sean Forde, Pastor at First Lutheran Church.

“When the kids arrive they get to have their hair and makeup done, the guys can come in and get their shoes polished or their ties done,” said Becky Rognes, who is organizing the event and has a teenage daughter with special needs.

“I believe everybody has a night to shine, everybody has a story, and everybody has a purpose. And I believe that with the Tim Tebow Foundation, this is really giving them the platform to shine,” said Susan Forde of First Lutheran Church.

“It is a great opportunity for us to give back by showing a special time to these teens and helping them to feel special and giving them joy,” said Stacy Palmer, a church member who is helping with the event.

Night to Shine is on Friday, February 10th from 6pm-9pm at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The event is free and open to teens with special needs across the entire region.

To learn more or to register for the event, visit http://www.flcal.org or call Becky Rognes at 507-383-4062.