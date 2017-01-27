Local man relives ice rescue

MASON CITY, Iowa- A man has been rescued after falling through the ice in Little Cedar River in Mitchell County.

Marty Unruh of Stacyville said he was taking his dog Ervin for a routine walk Thursday, when the puppy decided to run on the lake that seemed to be frozen over.

“He [Ervin] started going across there, I tested it a little bit, I walked on it, no cracking, nothing,” said Unruh. “I knew we had been safe the last couple weeks.”

Unruh said that secure feeling quickly vanished when the ice broke closer to shore. “It never cracked, it never gave me a warning, it just happened and I was in the water suddenly.”

Unruh said he thought the water wasn’t supposed to be deep, but for some reason he couldn’t feel the bottom.

“I swam perpendicular or horizontal, trying to kick up and level out before crawling out and it kept breaking and I kept doing it and it would break again,” said Unruh. “I had really heavy snow pants on and winter boots so it was really heavy.”

Unruh said as an ER nurse who is used to having to think in high risk situations, he wasn’t actually panicking, but his dog Ervin was worried.

“My dog, he tried one time to crawl up towards me, he trying to grab at me with his teeth,” said Unruh. “I was so worried he would fall into the ice with me and I would have tried to save him. I knew i was cold and my limbs weren’t working, but if he would have fallen in, i’m afraid what would have happened.”

As a regious man, Unruh thanked God his cell phone that god soaked turned on and the emergency response team came shortly after falling in before it was too late.

“I feel good today, i’m sore, very sore, my legs are swollen and they keep cramping,” said Unruh. “I’ll find moments when I am walking and they will start to spasm a little and they hurt a lot, but I plan on going to work today.”