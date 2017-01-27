Local man’s credit card stolen and used for in-store transactions, but never left his wallet

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester resident Jim Giebel says he was “shell-shocked” when he received a phone call from his credit card company this week.

“They informed me that some one was having a blast with my credit card,” he tells us.

In just two days, someone using Jim’s credit card charges close to $6,000 at stores in Rochester and La Crosse, WI. But when Jim checked his wallet, his card wasn’t missing.

“I use the credit card on a very regular basis, I live on the credit card. I have no idea how it happened.”

He contacted the Rochester Police and found out that criminals can obtain credit card data and replicate that data onto manufactured credit cards. It’s a crime that RPD investigators say has been increasing in recent years. Capt. John Sherwin tells us that data for these replicated credit cards is often stolen by criminals using skim devices.

“These devices will basically fit over the card reader on an ATM, or a gasoline pump, or really anywhere that someone can insert a card,” Capt. Sherwin explains.

He says it’s always a good idea for card holders to closely monitor their accounts to catch any suspicious activity early. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to verify if a card reader contains a skimmer.

“Unless you really, really know what you’re looking for, you’re not going to be able to tell,” Sherwin adds. “They fit over existing readers like a glove.”

It’s still not clear if Jim fell victim to one of these devices or if his card information was obtained another way. He tells us that his card didn’t contain a chip. Chip technology was created to combat data breaches and increased rates of counterfeit cards. Unlike magnetic strip cards, every time a chip card is used it creates a unique code that cannot be used again, which makes them more difficult to replicate.

“You feel a little bit taken advantage of,” Jim adds. “I would very much enjoy if we could track down and find the person who compromised my card.”

Capt. Sherwin says these types of crimes are complex and difficult to investigate, but that doesn’t mean they don’t do it. RPD is currently investigating Jim’s stolen card.