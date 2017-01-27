Local Muslim community reacts to President Trump’s immigration plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders that would temporarily ban immigrants and visitors from certain countries from entering the U.S.

A draft order, that was leaked to civil rights groups earlier this week calls for restricting immigration from seven countries that have a history of terrorism; Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. All countries have a high Muslim population, but President Trump insists the plan is not a “Muslim ban.”

“I think he figured out a way to insult the Muslim community and kind of make it a ban on Muslims without saying it outright,” says Regina Mustafa, founder of Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam (CIDI). “To me it’s just an insult to the entire Muslim community in Minnesota and the rest of the United States and really the world Muslim community as well. I don’t see how we’re going to go forward in any positive direction if he continues to insult an entire world religious community.”

The temporary ban is to allow the administration to revamp vetting procedures, according to aides who have been briefed on the matter. Whether it’s temporary or not, Mustafa says it’s troublesome and disheartening, especially for the large Somali population in Minnesota.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of my Somali friends and they agree with me that it’s an extremely stressful situation, no doubt. They have family members back home, loved ones maybe they saw joining them here in the states or in Minnesota and now, it can’t happen.”

This and other executive orders signed this week have inspired Mustafa to move forward in planning a community event called “Being Muslim: A User’s Guild.” She hopes to educate people on what it is like to be Muslim in the U.S. and plans to incorporate art, music, and spoken word. A meeting to help in the planning of the event will happen Saturday from 3:30-5 at the People’s Co-Op in Rochester.