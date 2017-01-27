Local pro-life supports create their own version of the March for Life

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Friday in Washington D.C., Vice President Mike Pence addressed thousands of opponents of abortion at the 44th annual March for Life. The March for Life is a protest of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision which solidified a woman’s right to choose whether or not to abort a pregnancy.

Throughout the country, cities held marches to coincide with the D.C. event. While we didn’t find any organized marches in our area, we did run into a group of pro-life supporters in Rochester marching outside of Planned Parenthood.

“We’re out this afternoon to give a voice to the unborn, there’s no one to speak up for the unborn and we recognize that and they’re being killed every day,” explains Tom Kelly.

They hope their presence gets people’s attention and provokes thought. Another demonstrator, Chantal Olson wants to send the message that there are other options.

“There are people that love those ladies, even the ones who don’t choose life we want them to know that they’re loved,” she says referring to Planned Parenthood patients. “There’s another way and there’s support, there’s a lot of people that support them.”

Fellow pro-life supporter Javier Ocariz agrees.

“We’re obviously here in front of Planned Parenthood and a lot of people think that this is the only option when you feel like you have no other options. But there are other places that don’t provide abortions,” Ocariz says. “Right on Broadway there’s First Care Pregnancy Center and as far as I know it’s free of charge, they’ll take care of you and give you advice.”

For Dana Petricka, it’s a very personal issue.

“My own mother, when she got pregnant with me, was not married and she came to a Planned Parenthood,” explains Petricka. “She was pro-life but when she went there Planned Parenthood pretty much encouraged her to get an abortion. This was in the 80s. I’m very thankful my mom chose life.”

Some supporters of the March for Life cause feel the event in D.C. didn’t get enough attention and coverage as the Women’s March last weekend. While the local supporters we spoke with agree, they say that’s not their focus.

“We really don’t care about that march or any other march,” Kelly adds. “We’ve kind of got our blinders on, we’ve got the babies in our focus and nothing else. Going back and forth about the number of people showing up is just a moot point to us.”