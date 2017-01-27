Need for blood donations

MASON CITY, Iowa- The American Red Cross reports more than 300 blood drives have been cancelled because of the weather this winter, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 blood donations.

The Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive in Mason City looked to put the local supply back on track.

Kristi Sholly of Clear Lake said she donates whenever she can because for her the issue hits close to home.

“I’ve had some family members that needed blood for cancer treatments so I just think it’s a good thing to do and help anybody who needs the blood,” said Sholly.

LifeServe Blood Center in Mason City helped put on the blood drive, which helps collect nearly 10,000 units of blood for nearby hospitals.