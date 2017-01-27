Off duty cop puts fire out at local gym

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City Police Officer Jay Stiles says he was the only one at Anytime Fitness around midnight Monday. Stiles was off duty, working out, and says he started to see smoke. Walking closer to the shower room, he saw smoke and flames.

“I could definitely smell it was burning at this point. I looked in the bathroom here and there were flames on the floor, climbing up the shower curtain, and also on the ceiling,” Stiles said.

Stiles says he called 9-1-1 immediately, and made a split decision. He ran and grabbed the fire extinguisher to put out the flames. By the time Mason City Firefighters arrived, the fire was out.

Owner of Anytime Fitness says he couldn’t believe what happened and was very thankful stiles put the fire out.