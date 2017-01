AUSTIN, Minn. – A man was shot early Friday in the southwest part of Austin.

Around 5:41 am, police were called to Western Manor, 2600 3rd Avenue SW. Officers arrived to find the 41-year-old victim had already been taken to Mercy Clinic Health System in Austin by private vehicle.

The man’s name has not been released but he is listed as living in Darfur in Watonwan County.

An investigation is ongoing.