Police video leads to Rochester assault arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest has been made for an early Sunday morning assault.

28-year-old Michael Brooks of Rochester is facing charges of 3rd degree assault and 5th degree sale of marijuana. Police say he was arrested after a search warrant was executed Thursday at Brooks’ home at 5920 Bandel Road NW.

Around 2 am Sunday, a 36-year-old male was standing at the corner of 3rd Street and 1st Avenue SW in downtown Rochester when another man came up and punched him in the face. The victim was knocked senseless for four or five minutes. Rochester police say they know all this because the attack was recorded on a city-owned surveillance system.

That video provided only a vague description of the attacker but when they compared it with footage of a suspect from an officer’s body camera from earlier that weekend, police identified the man as Brooks.

During the search on Thursday, police say they found the clothes Brooks was wearing on Sunday and some marijuana.

Authorities say this appears to have been a random attack and Brooks and the victim did not know each other.