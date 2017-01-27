Robotics club builds to win

CLEAR LAKE, IOWA – It all starts with a blueprint, but it’s for no construction project.

“With building construction there’s a lot of measuring and stuff and measuring is not fun,” says robotics student Maggie Wolfe. “So I like building robots because it’s more like just what works then what actually fits.”

With all the tiny nuts and bolts you eventually get a robot, but the road to building them for a competition is not an easy one.

One member of the winning team of two Skylar Andrea says, “We had a team of six originally and then it was down to two of us. It took a lot of courage.”

“Just getting started and some of them not having the experience and just kind of problem solving as a group and figuring it out,” was the perspective of Clear Lake Middle School teacher and robotics club moderator Rose Borseth.

But in the end every sprocket, nut and bolt counted and two of clear lake’s teams brought home a win…including the only all girls team at the competition who ironically call themselves “the Bro-bots”, who were more than surprised when they received an excellence award.

For one team leader this club means more than just the competition.

Middle school teacher and robotics club moderator Valerie Southgate says, “It’s an avenue for students who are not sports oriented or they’re just more thinkers.”

And for teams that didn’t win this time around, they definitely think they can bring home a win next year.

“I want to challenge myself to do better next year,” says student Ali Lincicun, who is echoed by her fellow teammate.

The goal next year says Paige Andrea: “go bigger than I did this year.”