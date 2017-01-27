The impact of snow on school calendars

MASON CITY, Iowa – For the first year, the Mason City School District decided their calendar year would be based on hours rather than days.

And thanks to the snow, Superintendent Mike Penca says it may have worked in their favor.

“We adjusted our instruction day, every day to add some additional time we actually added about 15 minutes to every school day, so that we could build up a sir plus of hours above the states minimum of 1080 hours that’s required,” says Penca.

He says with the extra hours it gives them options to use for the students or staff.

“We actually have 57 additional hours built into our calendar, so we have some flexibility. There almost 8 days that we can decide how to use those,” says Penca.

But because staff is on contracts, they will be the ones making up the missed the days.

“Teachers work through days so they have 190 days and that’s how their schedule is calculated and so when we lose a day of school for snow days we have to make up that day,” says Dr. Susan Pecinovsky, Executive Director of Curriculum Instruction.

School work is also affected during weather cancellations, but she says the staff is trained to make accommodations.

“We have to make adjustments and sometimes you know that might be changing of the lesson plan because now you’ve lost that day in between, so now you have to re-introduce some content that they had two days ago that they may not be thinking about now.”

Superintendent Mike Penca says the first scheduled make up day for staff members will be on February 21st.