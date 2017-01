DECORAH, Iowa – A Cresco truck driver rolled his semi Wednesday in Winneshiek County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8 pm at the intersection of Swan Road and 335th Avenue. 79-year-old Dale Henkes was turning right onto 335th Avenue when his back trailer went into the ditch and the semi tipped onto its side.

Henkes was not injured but the semi sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage.