Sports OT (1/27)

HS GB
Central Springs 41, Rockford 37
Lake Mills 63, GHV 54
Osage 82, N-P 39
North Iowa 33, B-K 48
Newman 40, N-K 31
Humboldt 45, Clear Lake 40
Hayfield 75, Byron 64
L-P 91, G-E 27
West Hancock 50, Forest City 43
Mason City 59, Fort Dodge 37
Winona 67, Austin 58
NRHEG 77, Medford 30
A-C 62, Nicollet 54
North Union 66, Garrigan 44
HS BB
West Fork 52, St. Ansgar 46
Osage 59, N-P 37
Rockford 77, Central Springs 22
Austin 77, Winona 64
Forest City 63, West Hancock 43
G-E 67, Alden-Conger 48
Fort Dodge 66, Mason City 52
Newman 77, N-K 51
GHV 83, Lake Mills 54
Charles City 63, Oelwein 42
Owatonna 78, Albert Lea 42
Algona 66, H-D 48
Clear Lake 67, Humboldt 44
Southland 75, Chatfield 67
North Iowa 58, B-K 61
Mabel-Canton 60, L-O 56
NRHEG 63, Medford 30
NAHL
Janesville 4, Austin 1
NA3HL
New Ulm 6, North Iowa 4