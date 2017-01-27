Sports OT (1/27)

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
KIMT WEB Sports Overtime

 

HS GB

Central Springs 41, Rockford 37

Lake Mills 63, GHV 54

Osage 82, N-P 39

North Iowa 33, B-K 48

Newman 40, N-K 31

Humboldt 45, Clear Lake 40

Hayfield 75, Byron 64

L-P 91, G-E 27

West Hancock 50, Forest City 43

Mason City 59, Fort Dodge 37

Winona 67, Austin 58

NRHEG 77, Medford 30

A-C 62, Nicollet 54

North Union 66, Garrigan 44

 

HS BB

West Fork 52, St. Ansgar 46

Osage 59, N-P 37

Rockford 77, Central Springs 22

Austin 77, Winona 64

Forest City 63, West Hancock 43

G-E 67, Alden-Conger 48

Fort Dodge 66, Mason City 52

Newman 77, N-K 51

GHV 83, Lake Mills 54

Charles City 63, Oelwein 42

Owatonna 78, Albert Lea 42

Algona 66, H-D 48

Clear Lake 67, Humboldt 44

Southland 75, Chatfield 67

North Iowa 58, B-K 61

Mabel-Canton 60, L-O 56

NRHEG 63, Medford 30

 
NAHL

Janesville 4, Austin 1

 

NA3HL

New Ulm 6, North Iowa 4

 

