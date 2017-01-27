Students are getting more comfortable in the classroom

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A new trend is hoping to keep students on track throughout the school day. Some classrooms at Sibley Elementary School in Albert Lea are getting the opportunity to have flexible seating.

That means the kids can use yoga balls, stools, standing desks or tables to do their school work. Some kids are even lying on cushions on the floor. This is a way to have the students feel comfortable throughout the day.

The goal is to have students stay focused on their work at hand and staff is already seeing improvements.

“It’s been so awesome to go out and watch our kids,” said Diane Schultz, Principal at Sibley Elementary School. “They struggled with learning and we’re seeing positive changes. I walk in and they’re on task, very engaged and doing critical thinking and doing what they need to and they’re making progress.”

Southwest Middle School in Albert Lea also has a couple classrooms that are doing flexible seating.