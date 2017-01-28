MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Battle of the Badges kicked off at The North Iowa Events Center.

The Mason City fire and police departments came together to play hockey to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Matt Dodge, one local volunteer says for the past seven years the event has brought families from the community together.

“The law-enforcement and the fire teams they serve us and keep us safe and everything they still take on their own time to come put together this great event to raise a lot of money and it’s great to see the community come together and also support them for all the good that they’re doing,” says Dodge.

Dodge says so far they have raised $40,000.