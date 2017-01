WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Magellan Midstream Partners says repair work has been completed on the pipeline that leaked over 130,000 gallons of diesel fuel in North Iowa.

The company says operation of the 12’’ pipeline between Rosemount, MN and Mason City resumed at 9:30 am Saturday.

Magellan says company and environmental representatives are still working 24 hours a day on clean up.

No word yet on the cause of the leak, which started on January 25.