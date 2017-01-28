Fatal auto accident in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn – One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:52 am Saturday on US Highway 14, east of Dodge Center.

A 2011 Ford Ranger was going west when it went out of control in icy conditions. The driver, a 42-year-old female from Rochester, was killed. Her name is not being released pending notification of family.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Police Department, Kasson Police Department, Kasson Fire Department and Dodge Center Ambulance all assisted at the scene.