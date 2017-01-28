“Religion is the opiate of the masses.” Like a lot of famous quotes, that’s not exactly what Karl Marx said or even meant but it stuck in the public consciousness as one of the defining expressions of how modernity is challenging the central role of faith in society. Virtually all civilizations in human history, from the Romans to the aristocrats of Europe to the empires of China, are built on belief in a divine order and that the way things are is a reflection of how God or the gods want them to be. But a new generation has grown, at least in the West, that not only forsakes the faith of their forbearers but seeks to deny religion its place in the public square.

If you think I’m exaggerating, join me for this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown as we contemplate the theology of low brow pulp for the masses and instructive propaganda for the chosen. It’s “God Told Me To” (1976) vs. “God’s Not Dead” (2014) to see how the Supreme Being in cinema has changed so much that not even Jehovah might recognized Himself.

Written and directed by Larry Cohen, “God Told Me To” is an alleged thriller that founders on the shoals of its own incoherence. New York City police detective Peter Nicholas (Tony Lo Bianco) is confronted by a rash of murders where the culprits all have the same explanation for why they did it. “God told me to.” The kind of deeply religious 1970s Catholic who continues to attend Mass even as he’s separated from his wife and shagging his live-in girlfriend, Peter is disturbed by this deadly heresy and sets out to find out the source.

He does that though what is either the greatest bit of police work in the history of film or an example of really crappy screenwriting. Peter learns that some of the “God told me to” killers were known to associate with a guy named Bernard Phillips (Richard Lynch). The only description of Bernard is that he’s white and kind of looks like a hippie. Peter doesn’t know where Bernard is from, how old he is, what he does for a living, how he knows any of these people and the movie specifically states there are no official records of documents of a “Bernard Phillips” to be found anywhere. And yet, Peter is not only able to track down Bernard Phillips’ mother, he’s able to find somebody who met Phillips mother for a couple of minutes one evening before Bernard was even born. Peter makes Sherlock Holmes look like a grade school dropout.

He doesn’t have much luck finding the man himself until after Peter gets a reporter to publicize the religious connection to all the killings, which was considered a scandalous thing back in 1976. That eventually leads to a meeting with Bernard, who turns out to look like the combination of an Academy Award, a drag queen and one of those LED lanterns turned up to full power. There’s a shadowy group of dudes in suits who follow Bernard’s directions, a couple of naked chicks who get abducted by aliens, a cop on the take, mind control, black street thugs, a torso-vagina…it kind of gets hard to explain.

The movie ends with a building collapse and Peter arrested for…something…when he looks into the TV cameras and explains “God told me to.” The end.

If you ever start to romanticize movies of the past, you should watch something like “Gold Told Me To.” It’s got an amazing premise but is essentially trash. The writing and directing are clearly below modern standards and the only reason the acting isn’t as well is that Larry Cohen had just enough money to hire actual experienced actors. This sort of low budget schlock today usually casts a bunch of 20somethings who’ve never done anything before. “God Told Me To” has poor production values, some dubious editing and special effects that are special the way the Special Olympics are special.

What’s interesting about it for the purposes of this Throwdown is what the film tells us about the status of religion in popular culture in 1976. This movie was made at a time when Christianity was still recognized as a common and widely accepted element of normal life. Yes, Peter hides his faith from his lover but the audience is clearly meant to see that as something positive in his character. Tony may be living like a post-60s, let-it-all-hang-out hedonist but deep down he’s still a very traditionally good person. And the film portrays Peter’s estranged marriage as practically a paean to that bond which Man should never put asunder. For all the things pulling them apart, those marriage vows still bind them together and neither Peter nor his wife truly want to be set free. And the film even chickens out on its premise as it isn’t really God telling anyone to kill but some alien-human hybrid that mixes David Cronenberg, Studio 54 and “Kolchak: The Night Stalker.”

But to the extent anyone remembers “God Told Me To” now, it’s because at the time it seemed to very daring and provocative. That is comes off like a limp dish rag to modern eyes says a lot about how we’ve changed and nothing reinforces that like watching “God’s Not Dead.”

The second entry in our Throwdown is an overtly and explicitly Christian production. But don’t worry. It doesn’t suck. It’s genuinely pretty good. I bring that up first because a lot of Christian entertainment, especially movies, does suck for anyone except Christian viewers who want their beliefs parroted back at them. And while “God’s Not Dead” isn’t exactly a masterpiece, it’s a legitimate motion picture that tries and succeeds at being a lot more than theistic propaganda.

The film is about a group of interconnected characters all confronting a crisis of faith. College freshman Josh (Shane Harper) finds himself having to defend the existence of God against the arrogant atheism of an imperious professor (Kevin Sorbo). A liberal blogger (Trisha LaFache) confronts the emptiness of her existence when she’s diagnosed with cancer. A young Arab girl (Hadeel Sittu) is caught between the Muslim faith of her father and her own dawning belief in Jesus. A student from China (Paul Kwo) is confronted by questions his culture has taught him to ignore. A woman (Cory Oliver) must decide if she cares more about her marriage or her religion. A minister (David A.R. White) has to struggle with the sense he should be doing something greater than simply tending to his flock. And a man (Dean Cain) must ponder why he prospers as a horrible human being while his kind and decent mother descends further into dementia.

And what makes “God’s Not Dead” worth watching is that all of that unfolds in something resembling a real world with real people experiencing real emotions. What dooms most Christian entertainment isn’t proselytizing, it’s phoniness. Everyone is too happy and too pleasant and too sure of everything, with problems that are too easily and obviously resolved. “God’s Not Dead” recognizes that while Jesus Christ may always be the answer, He’s not an answer that instantly makes you happy and causes all your difficulties to immediately vanish. For example, Josh is genuinely uncomfortable about challenging his professor when everyone, including his girlfriend, wants him to just give up and go along. His faith doesn’t eliminate that discomfort but helps him overcome it. And what makes Josh’s actions inspiring aren’t the arguments he uses to defend God’s existence in class, which are notable only because you NEVER see any kind of intellectual defense of religion at all in mainstream popular culture. It’s Josh’s commitment to what he believes and willingness to stand up for it that emotionally connects with the viewer.

The best example, however, is in the storyline of the Arab girl where “God’s Not Dead” admirably refuses to pussyfoot around. It presents her acceptance of Christianity as a good thing but it is honest in acknowledging that her father’s behavior is motivated by his own sincere faith. And when he throws his daughter out of the house for rejecting Islam, the father is allowed enough humanity to be emotionally devastated at what he’s done. This family is torn apart because a father and a daughter are both doing what they think God wants them to do and “God’s Not Dead” doesn’t at all pretend that there’s a simple answer to that paradox.

To be fair, the film does present some of its non-Christian characters as two dimensional stereotypes, but that’s no different from the way secular entertainment presents Christians as either charlatans, idiots, zealots or damaged weaklings. And the worst character in the entire movie is Josh’s girlfriend, who is clearly defined as Christian and also an incredible rhymes-with-witch.

But while “God’s Not Dead” is a better motion picture than “God Told Me To,” its greatest value is in the stark contrast it illustrates on what has happened to religion in popular culture. “God’s Not Dead” was made by and for Christians who feel their faith is both alienated from and under siege by the American mainstream. They believe that Christianity isn’t merely ignored or even ridiculed but is actively attacked and that Christians forced to defend or excuse their beliefs.

Now, some might accuse Christians of having a persecution complex and exaggerating their oppression but it’s hard to deny that the Western world is moving toward, if not already well into, a post-Christian culture and while movies like “God Told Me To” could play around with audacious religious concepts because they didn’t think it could do any harm, films like “God’s Not Dead” are trying to define exactly what role Christianity will have when it’s no longer the dominant ethos.

This Throwdown goes to “God’s Not Dead,” both as a motion picture and a more instructive insight into religion and society. It doesn’t have a torso-vagina, but nobody’s perfect.

God Told Me To (1976)

God's Not Dead (2014)

