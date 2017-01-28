Heart Center Expansion

BRITT, Iowa – A local hospital will soon have new services to offer to patients in order to help prevent them from heart disease.

Hancock County Health System has opened a heart and vascular center.

It is located on the first floor and will offer services such as cardiovascular testing, screenings and treatments.

Amy Frohling, ARNP and the director of the center says being able to provide care locally for the deadly disease will be great thing for the community.

“Hancock County in our area does have a slightly higher rate of obesity as well as smoking, so there’s definitely some local risk factors that I’m hoping that we can address.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Iowa has the 25th highest death rate for cardiovascular disease in the country.