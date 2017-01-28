Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, January 28th

HS Boys Basketball

West Fork 59, West Hancock 39

North Union 76, Northwood-Kensett 49

Lake Mills 67, North Butler 47

GHV 76, Nashua-Plainfield 23

HS Girls Basketball

Bishop Garrigan 65, Newman 62

GHV 61, Nashua-Plainfield 54

North Union 60, N-K 23

Crestwood 75, Clear Lake 51

Hayfield 69, Lourdes 65

TIC Wrestling Tournament

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Bryce Trees of North Butler

3rd Place – Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield

4th Place – Carter Pals of Central Springs

5th Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage

6th Place – Keaton Wilson of Belmond-Klemme

7th Place – Clayton Smith of Newman Catholic

8th Place – Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

Caiden Jones (Lake Mills) 40-2, So. over Bryce Trees (North Butler) 33-4, So. (Dec 9-8).

3rd Place Match

Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield) 35-4, Jr. over Carter Pals (Central Springs) 31-8, So. (Dec 6-2).

5th Place Match

Joe Jacobs (Osage) 26-24, So. over Keaton Wilson (Belmond-Klemme) 24-10, So. (Fall 4:11).

7th Place Match

Clayton Smith (Newman Catholic) 21-18, Fr. over Jacob Graham (Eagle Grove) 20-21, Fr. (Fall 3:18).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place – Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Austin Case of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

4th Place – J.J. Holland of West Hancock

5th Place – Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place – Trevor Brinkman of North Butler

7th Place – Caileb Pate of Central Springs

8th Place – Cade Hansen of Newman Catholic

1st Place Match

Logan Heaberlin (Belmond-Klemme) 22-5, So. over Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills) 37-8, Fr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Austin Case (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 35-11, Sr. over J.J. Holland (West Hancock) 22-16, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

5th Place Match

Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 33-12, Fr. over Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) 21-18, So. (Dec 3-2).

7th Place Match

Caileb Pate (Central Springs) 27-12, Sr. over Cade Hansen (Newman Catholic) 19-14, So. (Dec 7-0).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob McBride of Newman Catholic

2nd Place – Alec Fett of Forest City

3rd Place – Derek Graham of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

5th Place – Colton Hobson of North Butler

6th Place – Gabe Walk of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Nolan Byrnes of Osage

8th Place – Sam Mason of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) 34-5, So. over Alec Fett (Forest City) 20-7, Jr. (Dec 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Derek Graham (Eagle Grove) 30-8, Jr. over Kyle Beery (Lake Mills) 32-13, So. (Fall 2:24).

5th Place Match

Colton Hobson (North Butler) 23-12, Fr. over Gabe Walk (Saint Ansgar) 14-23, Jr. (Dec 8-3).

7th Place Match

Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 8-27, Fr. over Sam Mason (Central Springs) 9-11, So. (Fall 1:51).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Deven Steele of Saint Ansgar

2nd Place – Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

3rd Place – Alex Martinson of Lake Mills

4th Place – Nathan Been of Belmond-Klemme

5th Place – George Schmit of Newman Catholic

6th Place – Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

7th Place – Colton Ewing of Rockford

8th Place – Brett Marshal of North Butler

1st Place Match

Deven Steele (Saint Ansgar) 24-6, So. over Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) 32-13, Fr. (Fall 0:54).

3rd Place Match

Alex Martinson (Lake Mills) 31-13, Jr. over Nathan Been (Belmond-Klemme) 20-15, Sr. (Fall 1:42).

5th Place Match

George Schmit (Newman Catholic) 29-11, So. over Caden Schrage (Northwood-Kensett) 25-13, Fr. (Fall 1:06).

7th Place Match

Colton Ewing (Rockford) 10-21, So. over Brett Marshal (North Butler) 13-19, Jr. (MD 13-5).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tristen Brase of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place – Lucas Garl of Central Springs

3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage

4th Place – Brody Bruce of Saint Ansgar

5th Place – Blake Martinez of Newman Catholic

6th Place – Dalton Subject of West Hancock

7th Place – Chase Krueger of Rockford

8th Place – Marvin Rezac of North Union

1st Place Match

Tristen Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) 37-10, Jr. over Lucas Garl (Central Springs) 28-9, So. (Fall 5:33).

3rd Place Match

Brody Roll (Osage) 25-25, So. over Brody Bruce (Saint Ansgar) 20-14, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

5th Place Match

Blake Martinez (Newman Catholic) 19-12, Jr. over Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 15-15, So. (Fall 0:23).

7th Place Match

Chase Krueger (Rockford) 24-22, Sr. over Marvin Rezac (North Union) 22-13, So. (Fall 4:29).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Hansen of West Fork, Sheffield

2nd Place – Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills

3rd Place – Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

4th Place – Jacob Mathers of Central Springs

5th Place – Trevor Johnson of Rockford

6th Place – Samuel Kliment of Northwood-Kensett

7th Place – Mitchell Schotanus of Osage

8th Place – Braden Cahalan of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

Jacob Hansen (West Fork, Sheffield) 25-2, Sr. over Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills) 29-8, So. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Kristian Gunderson (Forest City) 18-19, Fr. over Jacob Mathers (Central Springs) 23-13, Sr. (Fall 3:46).

5th Place Match

Trevor Johnson (Rockford) 27-13, Jr. over Samuel Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 22-18, So. (Fall 2:53).

7th Place Match

Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 22-25, So. over Braden Cahalan (Eagle Grove) 19-20, Sr. (Fall 1:39).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove

2nd Place – Nick Lemmon of West Hancock

3rd Place – Georden Perry of Central Springs

4th Place – Maverick Schmitt of Lake Mills

5th Place – Gavin Reicks of Rockford

6th Place – Beau Thompson of North Butler

7th Place – Meirick Huffman of Osage

8th Place – Colby McFarland of West Fork, Sheffield

1st Place Match

Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 39-4, Jr. over Nick Lemmon (West Hancock) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Georden Perry (Central Springs) 31-8, Sr. over Maverick Schmitt (Lake Mills) 19-17, So. (Dec 7-0).

5th Place Match

Gavin Reicks (Rockford) 14-15, Fr. over Beau Thompson (North Butler) 19-23, So. (Fall 4:51).

7th Place Match

Meirick Huffman (Osage) 6-4, Fr. over Colby McFarland (West Fork, Sheffield) 5-13, So. (Fall 1:50).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Fox of Osage

2nd Place – Brandon Trees of North Butler

3rd Place – Michael Olsen of Lake Mills

4th Place – Nathan Dettmer of Nashua-Plainfield

5th Place – Bennett Bruns of West Hancock

6th Place – Kamron Black of Newman Catholic

7th Place – Clay Pierce of Saint Ansgar

8th Place – Lincoln Miller of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

Derek Fox (Osage) 20-5, Sr. over Brandon Trees (North Butler) 33-5, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Michael Olsen (Lake Mills) 42-4, Sr. over Nathan Dettmer (Nashua-Plainfield) 34-18, Jr. (Fall 1:27).

5th Place Match

Bennett Bruns (West Hancock) 26-12, So. over Kamron Black (Newman Catholic) 29-10, So. (Dec 5-2).

7th Place Match

Clay Pierce (Saint Ansgar) 20-19, Sr. over Lincoln Miller (Eagle Grove) 20-22, Sr. (Fall 4:45).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dalton Nelson of North Butler

2nd Place – Cole Neel of Central Springs

3rd Place – Cameron Rasing of Rockford

4th Place – Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar

5th Place – Zach Williams of Osage

6th Place – Tate Hagen of West Hancock

7th Place – Colyn Schoneman of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

8th Place – Alex Albert of Lake Mills

1st Place Match

Dalton Nelson (North Butler) 21-0, Sr. over Cole Neel (Central Springs) 28-3, Sr. (For.).

3rd Place Match

Cameron Rasing (Rockford) 29-11, So. over Dayton Smith (Saint Ansgar) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 10-9).

5th Place Match

Zach Williams (Osage) 31-21, Fr. over Tate Hagen (West Hancock) 27-10, Fr. (Dec 9-2).

7th Place Match

Colyn Schoneman (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 16-10, Sr. over Alex Albert (Lake Mills) 14-15, Jr. (Fall 1:04).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brock Jennings of Osage

2nd Place – Conner Shaw of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

3rd Place – Jordan Weiland of West Hancock

4th Place – Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic

5th Place – Cole Bergo of Lake Mills

6th Place – Blake Adams of Saint Ansgar

7th Place – Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield

8th Place – Andrew Schiltz of North Union

1st Place Match

Brock Jennings (Osage) 47-2, Sr. over Conner Shaw (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 39-3, Sr. (Fall 2:53).

3rd Place Match

Jordan Weiland (West Hancock) 30-7, Sr. over Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic) 32-10, So. (TF-1.5 4:25 (15-0)).

5th Place Match

Cole Bergo (Lake Mills) 33-13, Jr. over Blake Adams (Saint Ansgar) 17-14, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

7th Place Match

Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) 16-26, Fr. over Andrew Schiltz (North Union) 16-13, Jr. (Fall 0:44).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gabe Irons of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Zach Ryg of Central Springs

3rd Place – Trae Ulrich of North Butler

4th Place – Isaac Engeman of North Union

5th Place – Jacob Hemann of Saint Ansgar

6th Place – Caleb Eckels of West Hancock

7th Place – Micheal Uthe of Osage

8th Place – Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett

1st Place Match

Gabe Irons (Lake Mills) 42-3, Jr. over Zach Ryg (Central Springs) 31-4, So. (Dec 6-0).

3rd Place Match

Trae Ulrich (North Butler) 31-9, Sr. over Isaac Engeman (North Union) 26-12, So. (Fall 0:47).

5th Place Match

Jacob Hemann (Saint Ansgar) 20-19, Sr. over Caleb Eckels (West Hancock) 10-7, So. (Dec 10-6).

7th Place Match

Micheal Uthe (Osage) 17-26, Jr. over Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) 14-25, Fr. (Fall 3:57).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Slade Sifuentes of Lake Mills

2nd Place – Hunter Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place – Heath Farr of Rockford

4th Place – Grady Umbarger of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

5th Place – Dylan Hanna of Saint Ansgar

6th Place – Collin Meints of West Fork, Sheffield

7th Place – Alex Prestholt of Central Springs

8th Place – Angel Martinez of North Union

1st Place Match

Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) 40-0, Sr. over Hunter Hagen (West Hancock) 34-2, Jr. (Dec 13-6).

3rd Place Match

Heath Farr (Rockford) 35-8, Sr. over Grady Umbarger (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 22-20, Sr. (Fall 1:40).

5th Place Match

Dylan Hanna (Saint Ansgar) 12-18, Jr. over Collin Meints (West Fork, Sheffield) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

7th Place Match

Alex Prestholt (Central Springs) 19-17, Jr. over Angel Martinez (North Union) 18-17, So. (Dec 7-0).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Ring of Osage

2nd Place – Colton Francis of West Hancock

3rd Place – Zack Santee of Central Springs

4th Place – Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

5th Place – Max Johnson of Lake Mills

6th Place – Marlon Smith of Belmond-Klemme

7th Place – Noah Ball of Newman Catholic

8th Place – Jayden Jost of Nashua-Plainfield

1st Place Match

Caleb Ring (Osage) 33-1, Sr. over Colton Francis (West Hancock) 27-5, Jr. (Dec 6-5).

3rd Place Match

Zack Santee (Central Springs) 33-2, Jr. over Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 32-13, Fr. (Dec 6-4).

5th Place Match

Max Johnson (Lake Mills) 24-12, So. over Marlon Smith (Belmond-Klemme) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 2:47).

7th Place Match

Noah Ball (Newman Catholic) 15-11, Sr. over Jayden Jost (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-19, Jr. (Fall 0:37).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place – MItchell Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place – Jonathan Mendoza of Eagle Grove

4th Place – Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

5th Place – Cory Mathahs of Lake Mills

6th Place – Evan Haskins of Newman Catholic

7th Place – Alex Bender of West Fork, Sheffield

8th Place – Owen Landers of North Butler

1st Place Match

Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme) 29-3, Jr. over MItchell Smith (Saint Ansgar) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 5:58).

3rd Place Match

Jonathan Mendoza (Eagle Grove) 32-11, Sr. over Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 21-10, Fr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Cory Mathahs (Lake Mills) 24-7, Sr. over Evan Haskins (Newman Catholic) 20-16, Sr. (Fall 4:25).

7th Place Match

Alex Bender (West Fork, Sheffield) 16-14, Jr. over Owen Landers (North Butler) 22-21, Sr. (Fall 2:36).