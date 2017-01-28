Pipeline update in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Wheelerwood road re-opened around noon from 390th to 410th street.

Thanks to the crew members working 24 hours with the Magellan pipeline service after being closed since Wednesday.

“We were able to remove all of the freestanding product that was initially on the ground as a result of the release that has been picked up, but it does get into the soil and like I said we will continue remediation for some time,” says Tom Byers, Magellan Midstream Partners Government and Media Affairs.

Byers says the diesel fuel has been contained and has not come into contact with the public.

“There were no injuries, there were no evacuations as a result of this release. We are in the process of recovering all of the product and making sure that it’s done in a safe manner and we can get things back to normal.”

Terry Angel has been living in the area for 26 years and never experienced anything like this before.

He says after hearing the news he was concerned for the safety of the property owners.

“I didn’t really have a whole lot of thought about it other than their side and the family to be safe.”

And due to the road closures he was able to lend a helping hand to those passing through.

“It didn’t really affect me at all, I was up early every morning and yeah other than letting the people come through,” says Angel.

As for Byers, he says he is thankful for the support of local law enforcement and emergency personnel during this pipeline burst.

“We certainly appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Fank and his deputies and all of the local emergency response personnel from Worth and the other counties that that assisted us.”

Magellan representatives are unsure of the cause of the incident at this time and are still investigating.