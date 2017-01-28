Two men hurt in Freeborn County crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Another rollover on an icy road has hurt two people in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 64-year-old Ronald William Berry of Burnsville was driving west on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County when he lost control east of Hayward and went into the ditch around 9:09 am Saturday.

Berry and a passenger, 54-year-old William Harold Bartlett of Eagan, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

