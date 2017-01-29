4 Injured in Hancock County Crash

HANCOCK CO., Iowa – Four people are injured after a car accident in Hancock County last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of US Highway 18 and Vail Avenue.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Graymond Young, 37, was going westbound on US Highway 18 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the vehicle of Toni Gould, 29.

Young’s vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the highway, and Gould’s car rolled to a stop in the ditch.

A third driver, Kay Kinseth, 60, attempted to swerve away from the wreckage but ended up hitting Gould’s car in the ditch.

Young, Gould, and their passengers, Amanda Lynn and Jennifer Miller, were transported to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa.

The accident is under investigation.