Local singer signs with Sony

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – About a month ago 17-year old Charles city resident Malik Knighten received a direct message on Instagram that would change his life forever.

It was a manager from sonny offering him a contract to sign with a new up and coming pop group “Next Town Down” in North Hollywood.

And he accepted.

“When we went out the first time we ended up recording some demos and everything to show different labels, but when we go out this Wednesday I’m actually moving in and moving to a condo. We’ll start recording an album and start promoting ourselves,” says Malik.

Malik has only been singing and song writing for two years, but says he has been inspired to further his music career thanks to a well-known artist.

“For me it’s definitely Bieber, Justin Bieber that’s why I started singing, that’s why I got a guitar and that’s like the way I write, the way I sing kind of reflects that and a lot of people say I sound like Justin.”

Music has been rooted in the knighted family for many years with his father Phillip being a mobile disc jockey.

“He works hard at everything he does, so once he got into music I knew that it would be something he would be able to strive in and succeed because he’s a hard worker.”

He says his main concern was making sure they read the contract to protect his son’s career.

“I read the contract and I was also familiar with the contract because I’ve dealt with those contracts in the music industry and I also had a local attorney here in town look at it also.”

As for Malik, he says his main goal is stay focus and set an example for others that’s pursuing their dreams.

“For me I say you have to make sure you’re having fun doing it, it can be a stressful thing I didn’t expect this to happen, as long as the person is enjoying it and you believe it’s going to happen chances are it will happen.”

And he credits his family and supporters for pushing him along the way.

“The support has been crazy like on social media with my family and my friends, from the church, so I have been taking it all in because you know I realized I wouldn’t be out here without them so that’s been pretty cool.”