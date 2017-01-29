Water boil advisory in St. Ansgar

ANSGAR, Iowa – Residents in a North Iowa town were issued a water boil advisory after the system experienced a drop in water pressure.

A few residents in St. Ansgar reported they had lost pressure in their water.

City officials found that the communications from the water tower to the well had failed.

Lonnie Hillman, the water waste superintendent says because of possible bacteria in the water residents are encouraged to boil any water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

“We will send out two samples, we will get those results back hopefully within a couple days so Wednesday morning we should possibly be restored as long as everything passes,” says Hillman.

Residents may shower in the water and also brush their teeth after boiling it.