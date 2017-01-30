Charles City Community Schools prepare for upcoming school year

MASON CITY, Iowa- We’re just a few weeks into a new year, but for local educators, it’s already that time again to start preparing for the next school year.

Charles City School District superintendent Dan Cox said he’s currently figuring out what the 2017-18 academic school calendar is going to look like.

Cox asked parents to let them know what option they like best, one that eliminates a late start on Wednesdays or one that would be similar to their current schedule. He said nearly a hundred people responded.

“A lot of people who were saying from a parent perspective, [they’re] not really a fan of the Wednesday late starts,” said Cox. “Some people chiming in about spring break, either to keep a whole week or maybe just three days, whether or not to have that a little bit later in March around Easter time or keep it the way it was.”

Parents who liked the late Wednesday start explained it gives kids extra time during the week. Cox said it allows teachers to use that additional time for collaboration, activities and planning.