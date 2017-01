CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – It looks like a Clarion man is going to plead guilty to federal child porn charges involving a Mason City girl.

24-year-old Jonathan Sebert is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He filed notice of his intent to plead guilty Monday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened between August 2012 and September 2016 and involved a girl under the age of 12.