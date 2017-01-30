Honoring those who go above and beyond

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An award’s ceremony held Monday in Rochester brought together law enforcement and the public.

Chief Roger Peterson of the Rochester Police Department presented more than a dozen of awards his department not only gave to officers but to regular residents as well. These awards vary but some include citizens who give life saving cpr to those in need and officers who went above and beyond to help a mother deliver a baby.

Chief Peterson wishes he could hand out more awards but this is just “the tip of the iceberg” on how much good people do in this community, according to him.