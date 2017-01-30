IA HS AP BB Poll (1/30)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (13) 12-1 139 1

2. Dubuque, Senior 13-2 107 3

3. Sioux City, East (1) 13-1 105 2

4. Waukee 13-3 80 6

(tie)Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11-1 80 4

6. Bettendorf 12-3 72 7

7. Valley, West Des Moines 12-4 50 9

8. Dubuque, Hempstead 12-3 41 NR

9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 12-3 25 10

10. North Scott, Eldridge 11-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (14) 16-0 140 1

2. Pella 15-1 121 2

3. West Delaware, Manchester 14-0 115 3

4. Mount Pleasant 15-2 94 4

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10-3 87 5

6. Spirit Lake 12-3 44 10

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-6 31 9

8. Mount Vernon 10-4 24 7

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-4 23 8

10. Assumption, Davenport 8-7 19 6

(tie)Le Mars 10-5 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (12) 13-2 133 1

2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1) 13-2 115 2

3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 16-1 92 7

4. Van Meter 16-0 85 5

5. Pella Christian 12-4 75 3

6. Camanche 16-2 60 6

7. Garner-Hayfield Ventura (1) 16-1 58 9

8. Osage 15-1 52 4

9. Rock Valley 12-3 28 NR

10. South Hamilton, Jewell 14-2 15 8

Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (12) 16-0 137 1

2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 14-0 117 2

3. Grand View Christian (1) 15-1 113 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14-2 89 4

5. New London 15-1 68 5

6. Lynnville-Sully 16-1 66 6

7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 18-0 64 7

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 16-1 30 10

9. Siouxland Community Christian 14-2 29 NR

10. Boyden-Hull 10-6 18 NR

(tie)Murray 15-1 18 8

Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1. ¤

— All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Burlington Hawk Eye; Daily Times Herald; The Daily Nonpareil; Creston News Advertiser; Quad-City Times; Fort Dodge Messenger; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)