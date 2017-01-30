Improving Vegetative Buffers

HANNA FUNK By Published:
vegetative buffer

AUSTIN, Minn.- In order to improve water quality in southern Minnesota an effort is underway to help regrow vegetation by lakes.

The Mower Coil & Water Conservation District is reaching out to landowners who have property that needs to be modified to prevent the risk of water contamination.

In 2015 a state law was passed that requires 50 feet of vegetation to border all public waterways in Minnesota.

These vegetative buffers protect water from farm field runoff.

“It’s important for the SWCD to get all of these buffers established because we just want to show that our producers and owners are proactive,” said Aaron Gamm, Mower SWCD.
“They are because we’re at 94% compliance with the buffer law right now.”

There are about 288 acres of land that need to be modified in order to meet state compliance standards in Mower County.

 

