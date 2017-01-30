Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids from vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa- A proposed bill would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated.

The House Human Resources subcommittee approved the bill Thursday and is moving to the full House Human Resources Committee to be reviewed.

Iowa already allows parents to skip vaccinations based on religious beliefs or medical needs, but the bill would let parents state they simply had a personal conviction against vaccinations.

Sheri Hagen of Crystal Lake supports the bill, and said everyone should have a choice to vaccinate their kids. She said her son Levi had several bad reactions to the shots.

“Everyone is different, it’s like saying a medicine should be given to everyone. There should be no one size fits all for everyone,” said Hagen. “One time he was actually hospitalized three days after around of vaccines and again I didn’t even tie it together until he had really bad language delays and tantrums and all this stuff. Actually my whole family has Lyme disease, and I didn’t know at the time, so his immune system was already compromised.”

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health immunization nurse Bethany Bjorklund said giving parents the rights to entroll children into licensed childcare centers and schools without vaccines based on a personal conviction would just increase the spread of viruses.

“This would risk our children’s health, our teachers health, our child-takers health, not only parents but there would be financial concerns about staying home with sick children,” said Bjorklund.

Bjorklund said children who are not vaccinated or have an exemption are six times more likely to get pertussis and 22 times more likely to get the measles.