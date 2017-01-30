Local group looks to make voices heard about pipelines

WORTH CO., Iowa- Last week a pipeline burst spilling diesel fuel over about an acre and a half of land. Wheelerwood Road between 390th and 410th was opened up on Saturday and the pipe was repaired, according to Magellan Midstream Partners Manager of Government and Media Affairs, Tom Byers.

One local group known as ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ says folks need to understand the importance of this situation by comparing it to the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has made national headlines. Now the groups leader says they need to stand up.

“We are planning several different protests,” says Tahmyrah Lytle, the organizer of the group. “We will definitely plan some sit ins at representatives offices, we are also planning some student rallies.”

Lytle says there are three major reasons folks need to pay attention to this spill and what is going on in North Dakota.

“The environmental impact, big corporations disregard of what people want and the fact that people are going through people’s private land or the native American sacred land,” says Lytle. “Nationally, all of the disrupt is due to them being not heeding the opinions of the people.”

Original reports from Magellan Midstream Partners indicated 138,000 gallons could have spilled from the pipeline contaminating about 1.5 acres of land. After the substance was contained and cleaned, they revised the data to reflect about 46,000 gallons of spilled material.

“When it comes to protecting the people and the environment in the areas that we operate in,” says Byers. “We are very conservative in our estimates in the reports so that we can make sure that we have the resources available to address the situation that exists. I would’ve much rather air on the side of caution than underestimate the damage and not have sufficient resources available.”

But those with “Where Do We Go From Here” says they need to make sure folks understand the importance of these types of incidents.