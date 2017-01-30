Local reaction to President Trump’s order on immigration

MASON CITY, Iowa – Shebih-e-Zehra is spending her second year in the United States, taking classes now at North Iowa Area Community College. And she’s enjoying her time despite being so far away from her family in Pakistan.

“In America we have a very good standard of education, good universities, good school,” Zehra said. “So that’s one reason I came here to study.”

Zehra is concerned since learning that President Trump signed an executive order impacting immigration. In that order, the U.S. will allow 50,000 refugees into the country this year. It also temporarily suspends refugee admissions for the next 120 days in order to improve the vetting process.

“They should not ban anyone coming into the U.S. because you know if we are talking a country ban, for example, if you’re from Yemen or Somalia or any country, not everyone is bad,” Zehra said.

Along with Yemen and Somalia, travelers from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria and Libya are also barred from the country for the next 90 days, as vetting procedures are revamped.

Iowa Congressman Steve King says this policy is in line with what president trump promised during his campaign.

“He indexed this policy, the countries that have been identified by the Obama administration that’s hardly mentioned in the news,” King said. “So I think it was carefully planned, a prudent selection of countries fewer than he might have listed, but that glitch in there of having people in the air has caused the trouble.”

Congressman King believes the order could have been executed better by cutting off travel at international airports earlier to avoid confusion at U.S. airports. But he believes President Trump did the right thing.

“We need to protect ourselves and I think it was a wise decision on the part of President Trump,” King said.

Zehra can see both sides of the coin, but hopes the U.S. establishes more rules and regulations on entry into the country instead of putting in a ban.

“I know, okay some countries are not peaceful I know and I can understand that it’s getting harmful for America,” she said. “But at least they should not see everyone with the same point of view, not everyone is like that.”