Mac and Cheese for a mile

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In order to help feed the hungry in our area, residents took to Hy-Vee stores over the weekend for a very special event.

Channel One Regional Food Bank supported the annual mile of mac and cheese drive in Rochester. Tubs full of mac and cheese boxes were donated to the food bank, including some from Hy-Vee. More than 10,000 boxes were given, which equals more than a mile if you line the boxes up. Those with the food bank say events like these really help during this time of the year, and it really helps that a lot of families enjoy mac and cheese.