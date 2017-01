Related Coverage Rochester man charged after bringing gun to party

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of waving a BB gun around at a party is getting five years of supervised probation.

30-year-old Raul Zarate Carreon of Rochester entered a guilty plea in December, 2016 to one count of threats of violence. Police say he was arrested after a party on September 4, 3016.

On Monday in Olmsted County District Court, Carreon was sentenced to probation and ordered to do 50 hours of community service or pay a $500 find.