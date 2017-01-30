Man suffers cracked skull after alleged assault

SIMPSON, Minn. – An arrest has been made in the case of a man allegedly beaten with a hammer and a metal pipe.

On January 26, Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3400 block of 68th Street SE on a report of a man down and bleeding from his head in a garage. When they arrived, deputies could not find the victim.

At 2 am on January 27, St. Mary’s Hospital reported a 38-year-old male patient with a head wound who was believed to be the man from the garage. He told law enforcement that he had been working in his garage when he was approached by two people, one of whom he knew. An argument escalated to an attack where he was hit in the head with a hammer and a metal pipe.

St. Mary’s says the victim suffered a cracked skull and minor bleeding on the brain.

One person has been arrested in this case. 28-year-old Daniel Mauseth of Rochester is facing assault charges.