MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of trying to strangle a woman is pleading guilty.

29-year-old Andrew Joseph Beland of Mason City entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of domestic abuse assault. He will be sentenced on February 6 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Beland was arrested after he attacked a woman on October 30, 2016.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of 1st degree burglary will be dismissed.