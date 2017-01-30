Mayo Clinic responds to President’s Trump’s travel order

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says about 20 of its patients are affected by President Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven countries.

There are also roughly 80 staff members, doctors and scholars associated with Mayo who have ties to either Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian and Yemen. However, an official statement declares…

“We are not aware of any Mayo Clinic staff traveling for Mayo Clinic business who are currently affected. We are not aware of any Mayo-sponsored non-immigrant visa holders who have been immediately affected. We are still unsure of how Mayo staff and their families who are traveling for personal reasons may be affected.”

Mayo says it is trying to address the concerns of staff and trainees over what the order could mean to their future plans.

“Although questions remain about the order’s implementation, Mayo Clinic remains steadfast in supporting our patients, staff, families and community,” says Mayo Clinic President and CEO John Noseworthy.